Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Former Mulwaree High School student Matthew Phillips recognised for short film

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Phillips from Mulwaree High School featured on ArtExpress. Pictures supplied.

He thought he'd be marked down, but it didn't turn out that way for Matthew Phillips whose short film was deemed to be one of the best in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.