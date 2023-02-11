Want to learn about croquet and give it a go?
Well, the Goulburn Croquet Club is holding a come and try night on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club.
The club is trialling a twilight meeting beginning at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
All equipment will be supplied at the event hosted by club president Bill Smith.
Those attending need to wear flat heeled shoes and will have to bring water.
Although entry is free, a gold coin donation will be appreciated.
Croquet is a non demanding, non competitive sport that provides for a wonderful social outlet.
For more information, email: goulburncroquet@gmail.com or phone Helen and Bill Smith on 4815 5214.
