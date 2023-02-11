RFS crews have contained a fire near Bannister but ones further afield have posed larger challenges.
The blaze broke out on a Range Road property some 24km northwest of Goulburn at 6am Sunday.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said it was burning in scrub on private property but also on the side of the road. Ten crews responded and have contained the two-hectare outbreak. It is currently under control and personnel are mopping up.
However a cluster of about three fires at Foggs Crossing Road, north of Bigga, has destroyed 202 hectares.
It broke out at midnight Saturday but was inaccessible for ground crews due to the terrain. It is burning onto one side of Wyangala Dam.
Two fixed wing aircraft from Cowra and a Blackhawk water bombing helicopter from Orange are assisting RFS crews on Sunday. It is being controlled and no property is under threat.
Meantime, Southern Tablelands crews are battling a larger blaze near Narrangullen, east of Yass and near Wee Jasper.
It broke out on Saturday afternoon and has destroyed 2018 hectares, one vacant cottage and multiple livestock, Mr Butler said.
Local Land Services are on the ground on Sunday assisting primary producers.
It remains out of control and crews are working on containment, assisted by aircraft and heavy plant. Property owners are advised to monitor conditions. On Sunday at 7.30am, RFS media spokesman, Ben Shepherd said the blaze was burning in an easterly direction towards Mountain Creek Road but no properties were under threat at that stage.
"We also ask people to avoid these areas for firefighter and public safety," Mr Butler said.
A high fire danger rating is in place for Sunday.
The outbreaks follow a busy day for the RFS on Saturday when multiple crews responded to a fire on Gurrundah Road at 2pm. It was brought under control 4.30pm. Personnel are monitoring for any flare-ups.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
