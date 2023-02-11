Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Southern Tablelands RFS fights fires near Crookwell and Yass

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 12 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Fire Service crews across the Southern Tablelands again have their work cut out on Sunday. File picture by Louise Thrower.

RFS crews have contained a fire near Bannister but ones further afield have posed larger challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.