Three of the most important men in Freda Bush's life rode with the Goulburn Cycle Club.
That's why she began volunteering there in 1972 and 10 years later, she became treasurer, a position she still holds.
The 93-year-old was also an active member in over 15 community groups including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Heart Foundation, Meals on Wheels and nursing homes.
Her generosity was recognised recently when she was added to the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
The roll pays public tribute to the girls and women across regional, rural and remote NSW who give their time and energy to helping others in their community.
Growing up in Goulburn, Bush said she had many fond memories of her mother being very active as a volunteer and believed that influenced her approach to life.
With the cycle club, she was involved in fundraising and timekeeping for cycling events and in 2006, she was formally recognised for doing more than 35 years of volunteer work in Goulburn.
Goulburn Cycle Club president Adam Lambert, who has known Bush for about 35 years, said she had a fantastic impact on the club.
"She's an amazing woman and I've never met a more selfless or generous person in my life," Lambert said.
"Everyone in her life takes precedence over herself."
When her husband became unwell in 2004, he moved into a nursing home.
She would not only help care for her husband, but also provided company and conversation for other residents too
She currently volunteers at Warrigal Goulburn where she assists in fundraising and leads a knitting group.
When she could not attend during COVID-19, she wrote letters to the residents instead.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said volunteers played an incredibly important role in regional communities.
"The regions have been hammered by drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic so volunteers are playing a more important role than ever before to help people get back on their feet," he said.
"These incredible individuals give so much of their own time and effort to look after their community and it's a privilege to be able to celebrate them."
More than 1000 women from across rural and regional NSW have been enshrined on the honour roll since 2010.
They were all nominated by a member of their local community and, in this case, Goulburn Legacy nominated Freda Bush.
