Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Southern Tablelands Football Association u14 girls compete in Bathurst

Updated February 14 2023 - 10:59am, first published February 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
U14 players Elise Harmer and Peityn Roxburgh with the young Matildas coach Leah Blayney. Picture supplied.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u14 girls representative team have put up a gallant fight at the Proctor Park Challenge in Bathurst on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.