The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u14 girls representative team have put up a gallant fight at the Proctor Park Challenge in Bathurst on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.
They came away with a draw and three losses from their four games.
The girls' first game was against North Sydney United, one of the leading Sydney Teams, and they got off to a slow start.
After going down a goal after 10 minutes, the girls picked up the pace of the game and soon matched the opponents.
A quick two minute break and three interchanges saw the girls take the game to the Sydney side and were by far the better team for the last ten minutes.
They were unlucky not to score and went down to the early goal.
Their second game was three hours later against Griffith who were too strong, running out 2-0 winners.
This match was played in 30 degree heat and that affected both teams' ability to play quality football.
Their third game for the day was against Newcastle team New Lambton after a five hour break.
New Lambton scored first when they broke through the Tablelands' defence in the seventh minute.
The girls pulled one back two minutes later when striker Shae Dumesic found the back of the net following good lead up play from the midfield.
The remainder of the game saw end-to-end play as both sides tried for the winning goal, but nothing could separate the two.
The final game on the Sunday saw them come up against the top Sydney team in Blacktown Spartans, a team who had been together since the the u10 days.
The Spartans showed their strength when they scored within three minutes and doubled their lead 10 minutes after.
The second half saw the Spartans score in the fifth and seventh minute, but for the last 10 minutes of the game, the Tablelands picked up their game and fought hard to only go down by four goals.
Even though the girls only got one draw, coach Lindsay Cosgrove said at no time were the girls out of their depth.
Goalkeeper Shayla Hill and sweeper Betsy Willis were the stand-out players.
