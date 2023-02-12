Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Vikings star Travis Fimmel was at the Dock in Kingston to promote his new beer Travla

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 13 2023 - 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Fimmel promoted his new beer at The Dock in Kingston. Picture Instagram

Travis Fimmel, the Australian actor who starred as Nordic king Ragnar Lothbrok in the drama series Vikings was in Canberra this week, promoting his new beer and promising to return to the national capital next month to share a cold one with fans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.