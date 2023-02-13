It's nurtured a wealth of young musicians and provided a feast of entertainment.
Now VibesFest is back on Saturday, February 18 in Belmore Park featuring an array of activities and entertainment for the family.
This year's event will see a pop-up roller skating rink installed around Belmore Park rotunda which will run for the event's duration. Local DJ, Amy James, will be onsite pumping out tunes. Bookings for the rink will be taken on the day and sessions cost $10.
Headlining this year's main stage line-up of local musicians and bands are Richard Joyce from The Rich Pitcher, local singer Megan Baragry and local rock band Loose Surface.
A number of local high school bands also feature in the line-up and will take to the stage with a diverse range of music.
Bands include: Some Guys and Slightly Deranged Monkeys from the Hume Conservatorium, two bands from Trinity Catholic College, including Exit Signs who played at last year's event. There will also be bands from Goulburn High and Crookwell High Schools.
ALSO READ:
A council spokesperson said there would be plenty of free activities to keep the kids busy. From 12pm - 5pm, children can have their face painted with Rainbow Faces or partake in some bubble play and drop in circus workshops with the Lieder Theatre. From 12pm to 7pm bounce around on the jumping castle or test your skills on the obstacle course.
People are urged to bring a chair or picnic blanket to settle in and soak up the atmosphere in the picturesque Belmore Park. Food trucks will be operating throughout the day and into the night.
The day will conclude with a spectacular fire show from the Lieder Youth Theatre Company.
The event is funded by the state's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events program and Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
Entry is free to the event, which runs from 12pm to 10pm in Belmore Park.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.