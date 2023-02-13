Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

VibesFest returns to Goulburn's Belmore Park with varied line-up

Updated February 13 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VibesFest in Belmore Park traditionally brings a large crowd. It's on again on Saturday, February 18. Picture supplied.

It's nurtured a wealth of young musicians and provided a feast of entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.