Police charge man with drug, criminal offences after Goulburn car search

Updated February 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 4:30pm
Police allege they found cocaine and $130,000 in cash during a vehicle stop near Goulburn on Monday. Picture by NSW Police.

A man is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found one kilogram of cocaine and $130,000 in cash following a search of his vehicle near Goulburn.

