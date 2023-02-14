A man is facing multiple charges after police allegedly found one kilogram of cocaine and $130,000 in cash following a search of his vehicle near Goulburn.
Raptor South officers have also used newly introduced organised crime laws to charge the 22-year-old Liverpool man with possessing a dedicated encrypted criminal communication device (DECCD).
Police said at about 6.20pm Monday, officers from the State Crime Command's Raptor South Squad were patrolling the Goulburn area, when they saw a sedan travelling north on the Hume Highway.
The vehicle pulled into a service station, where police approached and spoke to the driver.
The man was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station, where he was charged with possess DECCD to commit serious criminal activity, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, February 14.
Raptor Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis, said this was the first time NSW Police had charged a person under the new organised crime legislation, prohibiting the possession of a DECCD.
"This investigation highlights that organised crime syndicates use dedicated encrypted criminal communication devices to facilitate their illegal activities to avoid police detection," he said.
"These new organised crime laws provide us with the additional tools to target those involved in organised crime. It is these reasons why these laws, the first in Australia, are vital in aiding our fight against organised crime in NSW.
"Criminals use our major transport routes and highways to transport drugs and cash interstate and throughout NSW. These syndicates think just because they aren't in the city, we won't notice their activities - they're wrong."
"Our Raptor South and North squads continue to work with local police, other State Crime Command Squads, interstate and federal law enforcement agencies to monitor intelligence and disrupt their business model."
Inquiries are continuing.
