BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc will host its annual movie night fundraiser at Goulburn Golf Club on March 11.
This year's event will help raise money to purchase a $69,000 non-invasive continuous hemodynamic monitor for Goulburn Hospital.
President Nerida Cullen said this year's Movie Under the Stars would be Phantom of the Open.
"We've changed venues this year to Goulburn Golf Club, where we've been welcomed with open arms," she said.
"We're showing a film about a golfer who is not really a golfer; but he gets into the open and does really well. It should appeal to all sorts of golfers and other people who like a good news story."
Since its 2008 formation, the BDCU fundraising committee has raised more than $600,000 for Goulburn Hospital.
In December, it presented two new birthing beds valued at $25,000 each, to Goulburn Base Hospital's maternity unit.
Ms Cullen hopes the non-invasive continuous hemodynamic monitor will be next.
"We know that we're not going to get anywhere near raising from that event $69,000 so it's going to be a long-term effort for us," Ms Cullen said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
