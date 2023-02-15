A community kindness project started on Facebook some 18 months ago is providing a helping hand to Crookwell residents in need.
The Crookwell Kindness Project was started by Nic and Rob Foster and Anne Lovett, who each had a vision for a community that spreads kindness and care.
"Our hope was that if we were able to help even one person in need; then it would be all worth it," Shire Citizen of the Year Nic Foster said.
"Little did we know that it would take off the way it did."
Ms Foster said the community project was quickly embraced by residents of Upper Lachlan.
"At the moment we are working on the project every day with requests; help; donations; and deliveries around the community," Ms Foster said.
"How the community has come together is a beautiful thing to see."
During the COVID-19 pandemic the Kindness Project provided crisis support, including food and hot meals, to residents in need.
Within its first week, it helped provide a local family with donations of furniture; clothing; linen; and food.
"That's where it took off," Ms Foster said.
The social media enterprise operates through word of mouth to "help those who need a hand" with food packages; home set-ups; clothing; and other items.
The project also helps to set-up students for their schooling year with uniforms and school supplies.
"We put a reach out and the community comes to help," Ms Foster said.
"Preschools; primary schools; high schools; aged care facilities; hospital patients; families; new parents; the elderly - these are just some of the groups that the Kindness Project has helped along the way."
Since 2021 the Kindness Project has worked to donate Christmas presents at Upper Lachlan aged care facilities.
"The are all donated by community and businesses around the area," Ms Foster said.
"We help with clothing for aged care residents who need a hand; craft items for residents; and anything else we can help with."
The Kindness Project also worked with the Lions Club to provide a Christmas Eve dinner to elderly residents in the community.
"With donation from members of the community; sporting groups; clubs; and other foundations the Kindness Project is able to supply food vouchers to help those in our area who need to put food on the table multiple times a week," Ms Foster said.
"This is all kept local so the money that is donated is put straight back into the community.
"We have been very lucky that Upper Lachlan clubs, trusts and foundations have supported this little idea to grow into something that most people now know that they can rely on if the need arises," she said.
News of the Crookwell Kindness Project has even stretched as far as Canberra and the State Library in Sydney.
"But none of this would be possible without our community and without their help; support; and donations," Ms Foster said.
"We wouldn't be able to help whoever may need some Kindness in their lives."
Ms Foster said the Kindness Project recently helped an Upper Lachlan resident who lived alone and off the grid.
"With no electricity to the house and using a different means to supply electricity to the house, an amazing community member made sure that they had access to a generator with enough fuel to last quite a long time," she said.
"The Kindness Project was able to take a trip out to this property with a very full car and deliver groceries to fill up his fridge and pantry, and to deliver items to help put a smile on the face of this resident.
"And this is what the Upper Lachlan community is all about," she said.
The Kindness Project hopes to have a drop-in setup in Crookwell over the coming months.
For the cost of a gold coin donation families in need would be able to fill a bag of clothes and other non-perishable items.
"It will be a space to grab a cuppa and connect with others," Ms Foster said.
"Read a book; access services if needed; and let's bring back the idea of connection in community."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
