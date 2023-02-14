Goulburn Post
Crookwell multi-purpose aquatic centre wins state funding

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 6:00am
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman with Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager Colleen Worthy, Mayor Pam Kensit, director of environment and planning, Alex Waldron and representatives from Lloyds, the company managing the Crookwell Aquatic Centre project. Picture supplied.

The Crookwell aquatic centre has scored more than $800,000 in state government funding.

