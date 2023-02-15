A Landcare group argues that advances in agriculture are creating opportunities to make the best use of land being developed for solar farms.
Landcare Goulburn Mulwaree Farming and Grazing Group president, Julia McKay says there is sufficient evidence to show that horticulture can "thrive" on the solar farms, with plantings between and under panels.
"This is particularly the case if the water running off the panels is utilised for precision irrigation. Harvesting the water is done all over the world, but storage for drip irrigation is new," she says.
"Perennials like berries, nuts, fruits, rhubarb, asparagus, wasabi and even saffron could be grown very successfully," she said.
"There are also annuals such as fennel, warrigal greens, parsnips, beans and potatoes which should be grown in rotation."
The group says that with solar farms planned at Gundary, Tirrannaville and Marulan, covering a total 1719 hectares, this could provide hundreds of permanent jobs preparing, planting, harvesting and maintaining the land.
The solar farms have created controversy, with landowners in the area and NSW Farmers decrying the use of 'prime agricultural land.' Goulburn Mulwaree Council has raised similar concerns, along with their location so close to a growing city. It successfully argued for tighter planning considerations to take this into account.
But Ms Mackay says if used correctly, agricultural production from "such a vast area would be more than enough to provide plant-based food for every household in the area, with a surplus for the Southern Highlands and Sydney."
"In Idaho they grow potatoes within solar farms; in Japan it's leafy vegetables; in the Netherlands, it's grazing dairy cattle, and in Sardinia (and all over Europe), it's grape vines," she said.
"There are further opportunities for landholders who go down this path to earn soil carbon credits, the value of which are increasing rapidly.
"An alternative is to manage the land on solar farms for biodiversity, which can earn separate biodiversity credits."
The group argues that restoring the "degraded" landscape around Gundary Creek, which frequently flooded and made roads impassable, would better control water flow, "create aquatic habitat, improve soil moisture and beautify the area."
"Landcare has had discussions on some of these issues with (Gundary solar farm proponent) Lightsource bp, which has expressed interest in the proposals," she said.
"However, the focus for their agrovoltaic investigations is Wellington, where they already have an operational solar farm and a second in the planning phase. I am hopeful that, as the development process progresses, our community groups can bring pressure to bear to ensure that this aspect of solar farming in the Goulburn region is obligatory."
"The claim that we are sacrificing prime agricultural land by building solar farms could not be further from the truth."
