Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Landcare Goulburn Mulwaree Farming and Grazing Group backs solar farms

Updated February 15 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landcare Goulburn Mulwaree Farming and Grazing Group president, Julia McKay, maintains solar farms can create agricultural opportunities for the region. Picture supplied.

A Landcare group argues that advances in agriculture are creating opportunities to make the best use of land being developed for solar farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.