Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'Hidden Treasure,' Tess Corkery, gives her all to Goulburn community

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Corkery says she derives great joy from helping people. She has been named as one of NSW' 69 'Hidden Treasures' for 2021-22. Picture by Louise Thrower.

In typical style, Tess Corkery has been keeping mum since she found out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.