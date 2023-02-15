In typical style, Tess Corkery has been keeping mum since she found out.
But now the secret is out - the 82-year-old Goulburn woman is one of NSW' 'Hidden Treasures.' The 2021 - 22 honour roll pays tribute to women and girls in regional, rural and remote NSW who volunteer their time to help the community.
"I couldn't believe it because I just try to help everyone," she said.
Goulburn Legacy nominated Mrs Corkery for her work voluntary work as a scripture teacher, with Saint Vincent de Paul Society, the Catholic Legion of Mary and her role in integrating newcomers as part of the Goulburn Australia Filipino Association. Tess also volunteers with Legacy during the annual appeals week and performs daily 'flag duties' at Legacy Lodge in Lagoon Street.
Born in Cebu City in The Philippines, Tess was one of eight children. Following university, she taught at Guadalupe Elementary School.
The committed catholic moved to Goulburn in 1977 after marrying local ambulance officer and World War Two veteran, Les Corkery.
Her passion for scripture was reignited when Sister Dolores asked her to teach it in the city's public schools. It was a volunteer role she'd also undertaken in The Philippines.
"I don't have children but God gave me the ability to be with them," Mrs Corkery said.
"I give my ear to them and if you do that, they will respect you...They gave me a lot of joy."
Tess retired from duties in 2017 but has plenty else to keep her busy.
She joined the catholic prayer group, the Legion of Mary, in 1995 and with other members, has visited the sick, elderly and people with disabilities in their homes and aged care facilities. Their faith is irrelevant.
The group also provides comfort to families through prayer before funeral services, and assist priests with masses in aged care facilities.
"Religion is very important to me... I go to church because it is my bank to heaven and I thank God I am here," Mrs Corkery said.
Many others are thankful for her presence. Every Sunday at Our Lady of Fatima church she can be spotted in the Saint Vincent de Paul Society kiosk, selling items and raising money for the charity.
Her faith also gave her solace after Les died in The Philippines in 1993. The couple had moved back there but one year after his death, Tess shifted back to Goulburn and into Legacy Lodge.
"Legacy has been really good to me and has helped me a lot," she said.
Tess is also a much-loved member of the Goulburn Australia Filipino Association and is known to cook up a storm for events and functions. Such activities are crucial in welcoming new arrivals to Goulburn, she says.
In addition, Mrs Corkery is a member of the Filipino and Our Lady of Fatima Choir.
Notification of her inclusion on the Hidden Treasures honour roll, complete with a certificate, arrived in the post recently.
"I was so surprised...I haven't told anyone," Tess said.
The roll is coordinated by the Australian Women's Network. Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, said more than 1000 women from across NSW had been enshrined on it since 2010.
