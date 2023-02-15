Police are calling for community assistance to find a missing Queensland man.
Robert Cameron, 68, was last seen in Bathurst on Saturday, February 11.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 170cm tall, with a large build, grey hair and brown eyes.
Police say he is known to travel in his blue Mazda Tribute ute with Queensland registration plates 023 WVK. He often travels with a white caravan and with his small white Maltese-type dog.
"Robert is known to travel widely and could be in the Yass Valley, Goulburn and Bathurst areas," police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
