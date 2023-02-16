Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Labor promises funds for Yass Historical Society relocation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Labor candidate Michael Pilbrow and Yass Valley Shire Mayor Allan McGrath at Wednesday's Historical Society announcement. Picture supplied.

The election campaign for Goulburn is heating up, with Labor extending the Yass Historical Society a 'lifeline' if voted in on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.