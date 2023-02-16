Several police cars pursued a man on an electrical bicycle on Wednesday over alleged shoplifting offences.
Officers sighted the man near Metro service station in Clinton Street at about 10.20am and took off at pace into Auburn Street and surrounding areas in search of him after he fleed.
Inspector Matt Hinton said the 34-year-old Goulburn man was wanted in regard to the alleged theft of items from several retail stores at 5.30pm Tuesday.
On Wednesday, officers later attended a Darcy Crescent, Goulburn address and arrested the male. He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with two counts of shoplifting and was refused bail by officers.
He appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon and was later sent for an assessment. He was due to reappear in Goulburn Local Court on Thursday.
Meantime, a 22-year-old Liverpool man has been refused bail by the same court on drug and criminal activity charges.
Police alleged they found one kilogram of cocaine, $130,000 in cash and a dedicated encrypted criminal communication device in hidden compartments of his car when they searched it at a Goulburn service station on Monday night.
He was charged with commit serious criminal activity, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
The man was refused bail by Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned until April 12.
