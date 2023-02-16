Charli building a bright future with construction apprenticeship

Upper Lachlan Shire Council staff member Charli Croker recently completed her three-year apprenticeship in Civil Construction, and did so with flying colours.
Charli, who recently finished her Council apprenticeship along with Danyon Bush, won the trainee of the month for exceptional application to her training, awarded by HVTC - the training organisation supervising her apprenticeship.
Charli's trainer Gay Donnelly nominated Charli as a standout apprentice for performing above the expected level and going "above and beyond" her requirements.
"I do not take these nominations lightly and only nominate stand out trainees and apprentices for these awards," Ms Donnelly said.
"Charli was always right on top of her game with her studies, took all feedback on very well and always showed dedication to her role and a strong will to succeed."
Those a very positive comments from her trainer, who went on to say she'd like to put Charli forward for an annual award if she was ok with that.
Charli said she was humbled by Ms Donnelly's nomination, and said that she had just tried her best.
She first became aware of the apprenticeship when she saw an add on facebook a few years back and decided to apply.
"I hadn't really thought about it before," she said.
"I was just out of school and I saw the ad so I put in for it and was lucky enough to get it.
I was a bit surprised to get it because there aren't many girls in this work but it's worked out really well."
Upon completion of the apprenticeship and the Certificate III in Civil Construction, Charli applied for an advertised position driving a roller operator in the Construction Gang within Council and again was successful.
She can operate a backhoe, excavator and grader, and those skills have proven very handy in what has been a very busy period.
"The last year has been really busy," Charli said.
Charli said that she'd recommend other women and girls apply for this sort of work, especially if they like working outdoors.
"It's a good job, and Council has been good to work for," she said.
"If you need something they'll do their best top get it for you and it's a good team to work with."
Charli said she was here for the long term and when asked what her next step was she said, with a smile... maybe one of the bosses.
Uncomfortable being praised, Charli was quick to thank her current supervisor, Vinnie Gay, her other supervisors she's had including Owen Storrier, Caitlin Ford, and Mark Slater, as well as all of her colleagues over her time at Council, as well as Gay and the team at HVTC.
