Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Elsie Apps continues fine year with C Grade victory

By Goulburn Cycle Club
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cycling continued again this week. File picture.

Racing on Wednesday, February 15 was the 23km Acciona Gunning Wind Farm Graded Scratch Races at Breadalbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.