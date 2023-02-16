Elsie Apps continues fine year with C Grade victory

Racing on Wednesday, February 15 was the 23km Acciona Gunning Wind Farm Graded Scratch Races at Breadalbane.
Perfect conditions greeted riders at the start line for the seedy climb out to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
From the turnaround, a short climb to the rail bridge was followed by the descent back to the finish line in Breadalbane.
Jeremy Gilchrist was only a solo rider in B Grade this week, but rode strongly and ended up finishing with a bunch of the early starters.
A large group of C Grade riders in an organised pace line made it to the foot of the Cullerin Range as a bunch.
Elsie Apps, Nadine Moroney and Shannon Apps climbed strongly, stretching out the peloton.
Glen Apps and Anthony Field hung on up the climb and made it to the turnaround with the ladies.
The group stuck together on the return journey, but it was the ladies that managed to open up a gap as they approached the finished line.
Elsie took out first place followed by Moroney and Shannon.
D Grade rider Wayne Skillman has a strong ride to take out first place by 50 seconds over Ted Goad and Bernie Bugden, finishing second and third.
The next race on Wednesday, February 22 is on Range Road for a Graded handicap.
Sign on is from 6pm at the corner of Range Road and Chinamans Lane for a 6.30pm start.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
