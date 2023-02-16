Goulburn Post
Fireys urge caution for Southern Tablelands amid heatwave conditions

Updated February 17 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:45am
Southern Tablelands RFS fire fighters are reminding residents of the quick spread and enormous risk grassfires can pose given a heatwave forecast for the weekend.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Southern Tablelands area with hot and dry weather expected over the weekend and into next week.

