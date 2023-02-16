The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Southern Tablelands area with hot and dry weather expected over the weekend and into next week.
It comes as part of a low-intensity heatwave warning for the region from the Bureau of Meteorology through Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
NSW RFS Superintendent Peter Alley said that under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Current weather systems are generating hot and unsettled conditions through the weekend until late next week, with heatwave conditions forecast for parts of NSW," Superintendent Alley said.
"I urge Southern Tablelands landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order."
Superintendent Alley said grass fires travel much faster than bush fires because grass ignites so quickly.
"Southern Tablelands residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property," Superintendent Alley said.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
The NSW RFS encourages people to take a few simple steps to mitigate the risk of a grass fire.
- Put fire breaks in place around assets and standing crops as well as boundary fences.
- Check your farm equipment is in good working order and is ready to deal with a fire.
- Be aware that slasher and mower blades can spark if they strike rocks or metal, causing dry grass to ignite.
- Register Static Water Supply sources on your property, such as dams, swimming pools and water tanks, with the NSW RFS, which will assist firefighters in a fire emergency.
For more information and resources, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare
