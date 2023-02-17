Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Wild Dogs Motorcycle Club boosts Goulburn economy with stopover

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They're called the 'Wild Dog' motorcycle club but wildness was furthest from their thoughts as 70 riders rolled into Goulburn on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.