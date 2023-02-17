They're called the 'Wild Dog' motorcycle club but wildness was furthest from their thoughts as 70 riders rolled into Goulburn on Thursday.
The motorcyclists turned heads as they lined up with their Harley Davidsons, Triumphs, Hondas and all manner of makes.
Member, Ian 'Macca' McDonald said the club was named after cartoon dog, Muttley, and raised money for charity.
"That's how 'ruff' we are. We're taking the pxxx," fellow rider, 'Motto' said.
The motorcyclists came from all around NSW and some from Victoria. They linked up for a ride to Condobolin. On Wednesday they stayed overnight at The Astor and "spent some money in town."
'Motto,' from Penrith, said the club had been doing the ride since 2006. It raised money for Condobolin Lions Club through raffles and 'gold coin' rides for children in the town.
The group said they'd enjoyed their time in Goulburn. They set off for the 400km trip to Condobolin on Friday morning.
