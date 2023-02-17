He thought he'd be marked down, but it didn't turn out that way for Matthew Phillips whose short film was deemed to be one of the best in the state.
The Mulwaree High School student couldn't believe it when he found out his six-minute film, Phillips Street, was featured in ArtExpress, the annual exhibition of exemplary artworks created by students for the HSC in Visual Arts.
I was astonished to find out I was recognised.- Matthew Phillips
"A lot of the other films were about social change and had little plot development, but I steered away from that.
"My intent for my body of work was to focus on traditional film-making techniques and topics to produce the quality of work that you would expect at a cinema."
Matthew said he would spend countless hours during his art classes just playing with ideas of how to make characters and trying to develop a classic stereotypical plot that the audience could enjoy.
The film combined his love for film-making, storytelling and music, so to have his work shown in the Art Gallery of NSW on February 2 was just the cherry on top.
"I have always dreamed of being involved in film-making...," he said.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said all the works featured were simply outstanding.
"I know we will be seeing many of these talented young people excel in the future, whether that's on stage, on the screen, or behind the curtain," he said.
With school over, he plans on branching out into photography and advertising.
Phillips Street is about three high school students who come across a hand on the side of the road. Things take a turn when their school teacher finds them in possession of it.
You can view the film by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ud6MX3Vqa0&ab_channel=MatthewPhillips.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.