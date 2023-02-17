There are people from a wide range of cultures in town and some may find it difficult to fit into the community. That's why the Goulburn Multicultural Festival exists.
The annual event at Belmore Park on Saturday, February 11 was witnessed by hundreds of people who enjoyed a day out in the sun, entertainment and a large variety of food stalls.
The day began with a performance from the Goulburn Soldiers Club Pipe Band followed by some African Zumba.
There were also acts representing the Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Ghanaian and Chilean cultures to name a few.
The popular festival began 16 years ago and has gone from strength to strength.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
