Power debate still bubbling

These laws generally require all political signage to be erected on private land.If you see signs of any political party on Crown Land or NSW Roads, advise I have received from the NSW Electoral Commission is to contact your local council and report the incident to them (with a photo). However, in practice, I have noticed Councils less likely to enforce laws around political signs. I am asking for NSW residents who see political signs from any party place on Crown Lands to report it. Let's push our Politicians and political parties to comply with the laws they introduced.

