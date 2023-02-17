Power debate still bubbling

Louise Clegg in her letter ignores a very important point about The Goulburn Group's (TGG'S) position on the proposed Gundary solar farm.
As we have stated repeatedly, our support depends on the company involved, Lightsourcebp, providing very substantial benefits to our community in terms of jobs for local people during the construction period of 18 months to two years - 400 will be required - contracts for local businesses, training, scholarships, electricity price discounts and a community benefit fund that provides ongoing support for activities such as sport, recreation and the arts.
On top of that, the concerns of nearby residents, need to be taken into account and they should be offered adequate compensation.
We have made these points to Lightsourcebp on multiple occasions, as we have at a recent meeting with one of the companies involved in the proposal at Tirrannaville, which is still in its very early stages.
We believe prominent citizens such as Ms Clegg should be doing the same. You've got to be in it to win it.
Rather, Ms Clegg is only interested in blocking the solar farms, denying our community the opportunity to benefit from them, as other communities have done.
Moving them somewhere else is not a solution: that would require building more high voltage transmission lines like Hume Link, which landholders understandably complain about.
Let's face it, it's not every day a company comes to Goulburn promising to spend $540 million on a project in our area.
We see these proposed solar farms as examples of sustainable economic development that can help
secure Goulburn's economic future. But, to repeat, our community has to see the direct benefits.
Wouldn't it be great if our kids who have left to look for work in other cities came back to work in
our city - one that had become a leading centre for renewable technology?
Mike Steketee
Vice-president, The Goulburn Group
Happy to be called a NIMBY along with the 230 plus families affected by the two proposed solar farms around Goulburn. The size of the solar farms cover all of Goulburn City, and the substation at Gundary is the size of Belmore Park and next to a school bus stop. The electricity from these two farms will not be used in Goulburn but will go to Sydney where there are thousands of roof tops waiting for solar panels.
Suggesting opponents to Gundary or Tirrannaville solar farms are the cause of increased power prices is laughable. Oh, to have so much power!
If it is ok for Teals in Sydney to not have solar panels on their rooftops because it will affect the amenity of their property, then it is also OK for us to not want them on our doorstep.
Several properties have had to be withdrawn from market as the buyers did not want to look at a solar farm, of rotating glass two stories high for acres and acres. Odd, isn't it that people would want to buy in a rural setting and not be confronted with city infrastructure.
The company has chosen the wrong site with less than 80 days full sun per year, making sure its project doesn't deliver the required energy, but ensuring the owner gets his 1.5 million dollars per year. Who's selfish? Like many of us, investing in your own solar system could help reduce costs.
Jeanette Shirley
The NSW Electoral Commission has clearly established laws which regulate where election signs can be erected. Fines are imposed on Political parties and candidates for failure to comply.
These laws generally require all political signage to be erected on private land.If you see signs of any political party on Crown Land or NSW Roads, advise I have received from the NSW Electoral Commission is to contact your local council and report the incident to them (with a photo). However, in practice, I have noticed Councils less likely to enforce laws around political signs. I am asking for NSW residents who see political signs from any party place on Crown Lands to report it. Let's push our Politicians and political parties to comply with the laws they introduced.
Greg Adamson
I rarely find a problem with the Goulburn Post; I find it a good honest paper with hard working staff. But a recent story headline was like a left hook out of the blue. New monitoring program shows wildlife booming across NSW State forests. Wednesday 15th.
Its this type of headline that reinforces ignorance in the country and smothers the facts other media outlets perpetuate.
The fact that many species for various reasons are facing oblivion flies in the face of this misleading truth. The bogan moth is 90% extinct and other insect species are down some 70% would be worthy of mention let alone the bird life that is thinning out. You don't see headlines like "the only good cat is a dead one" which would be more akin to truth telling for our biodiversity.
Let's not have misleading stories or dribble in our own paper.
Bob Stephens
