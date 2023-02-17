The annual Rose Tournament Triples Competition, hosted by the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club, is back for the 26th time.
The event, once again sponsored by the Gullen Range Windfarm and Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will be run from 9.30am on Thursday to Sunday, February 23-26 will feature players from all over the state.
The men's competition is on the first two days while the women's competition is on days three and four.
Both will attract about 80 participants each.
The presentation, which will be at 3pm on the second and fourth days, will be run by the Gullen Range Wind Farm president and council deputy mayor Steven Ruddell.
People are encouraged to have a look because the level of competition is always of a high calibre.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
