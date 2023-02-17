Australia's biggest short film competition is returning to Goulburn with a strong line-up of entertainment.
Best of Australian Shorts is a specially curated selection of highlights from Flickerfest's 2023 Australian Academy Qualifying competition launched in Bondi in January. The films were selected from 3200 entries.
Now in its 32nd year, Flickerfest showcases the very best short films from here and around the world, from live action to documentary and animation.
"Flickerfest attracts an incredible range of quality entries from at home and across the world, making it one of the world's leading and most respected short film festivals," a spokesperson said.
The 2023 regional tour includes the world premiere of Lean, starring Nicholas Hope (Bad Boy Bubby, Picnic at Hanging Rock, Scooby Doo, The Drover's Wife) and Harry Greenwood (The Nightingale, Hacksaw Ridge, Wakefield, Gallipoli); and of Teacups (voiced by Hugo Weaving), which explores the surreal interactions of an ordinary man with hundreds of suicidal individuals and his journey to reconcile the suicide of his best friend.
Other highlights include The Fritz, starring Trevor Jamieson (Storm Boy), with Clarence Ryan and Kamahl; and The Overthrow, which represents the writing and directing debut of young Sydney actress Phoebe Wolfe.
"Over the past 32 years Flickerfest has been honoured to be the platform for so many incredible filmmakers to share their films with audiences and for our audiences to discover and be delighted with these amazing short films and their most talented makers," festival director Bronwyn Kidd said.
"We are thrilled that Flickerfest can continue to shine a light in the darkness and bring audiences and storytellers together through our festival of insightful, uplifting, joyous and creative short films."
Goulburn audiences can buy one get one free to the screening at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 11. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/Flickerfest-2023, visit the box office or call 4823 4999 Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.
