There was quinella for Goulburn trainers Danielle Seib and Danny Williams at the Rosehill Gardens on Saturday, February 18.
Seib-trained Blood River was tipped to finish mid-pack in the Highway Class 3 Handicap, but he edged past Williams-trained horse Preemptory to continue his fine form.
Coming off three wins from his past six starts, including a second-place finish last outing in the Wagga Wagga open trial, Seib said she had a good feeling heading into the 1400m race.
"I thought he had a good chance heading in," Seib said.
"He drew a nice barrier, everything worked in his favour and I thought he was a bit over the odds.
"It was still a good win because all races are competitive."
Williams though, thought the result should have been different.
"I thought we should have won that race," he said.
"We were very stiff."
Blood River was near the front of the pack all race, but made his move with about 400m to go and hung on in a nailbiting finish.
Shelby SixtySix, which had its first and only Group One victory in 2022, was also in action on the day.
The Williams-trained horse took part in the BM 94 Handicap race and finished in eighth position.
Despite the poor result in the ten-horse race, Williams still thought his bay gelding ran very well.
"He just needs the circumstances to be on his side," he said.
"Today's race was run on a firm surface which is not his go.
"His strength is to run on soft tracks."
While Blood River will head to the paddock for a well-deserved break, Shelby Sixty could possibly have a couple of busy weekends ahead.
"We have a few options for Shelby coming up, but it's likely he'll run the Challenge Stakes in Randwick in two weeks time," Williams said.
Williams also trained Atmospheric Rock and Brazen Impact to a sixth and 11th-placed finish in the race won by Blood River.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
