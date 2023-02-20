A horrendous storm put a dampener on what was an otherwise fantastic Vibesfest at Belmore Park.
The event on Saturday, February 18 saw plenty of people attend despite the scorching heat in the first part of the day.
Those in attendance were treated to a skating rink, face painting, a jumping castle and an obstacle course as well as live music.
"Before the storm came, it was fantastic," Goulburn Mulwaree Council youth services coordinator Luke Wallace said.
"The day gave local bands the platform to play in front of a crowd."
When the storm hit at about 5pm, organisers had to make the decision to cancel the final four hours of the event.
"It was disappointing the storm got in the way because a lot of hard work was put in from the events team and the community centre as well," Wallace said.
"The wind meant we had to postpone the inflatable rides, but the lightning and thunder that came was the last straw."
Council policy states that once there is lightning, the event cannot continue until it stops for 30 minutes.
"We would have had to resume at about 8pm, but by that stage, everyone went home already," Wallace said.
To give council feedback on the event and to go into the running to win some $20 gift cards, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vibesfest2023.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
