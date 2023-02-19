Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Barr has discussed border move with NSW Premier on sidelines of national cabinet

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Discussions between the ACT and NSW governments about expanding the territory's border are ongoing as land constraints have forced officials to consider whether development of the land has to be brought forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.