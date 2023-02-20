Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Sports, arts music and more; there's something for everyone in Goulburn

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bowling Clubs Annual Rose Tournament starts on Thursday [February 23].

Goulburn Railway Bowling Club 

Annual Rose Tournament

The Goulburn Railway Bowling Club's annual Rose Tournament is sponsored by New Gullen Range Wind Farm and Goulburn Mulwaree Council. It's a prestigious lawn bowls tournament for teams at regional NSW clubs. Spectators are invited to watch this competition of the best bowlers in the State. It runs Thursday [February 23] to Sunday at Sloane Street, Goulburn from 9am to 5pm. Phone 0419 466 683.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.