The Goulburn Railway Bowling Club's annual Rose Tournament is sponsored by New Gullen Range Wind Farm and Goulburn Mulwaree Council. It's a prestigious lawn bowls tournament for teams at regional NSW clubs. Spectators are invited to watch this competition of the best bowlers in the State. It runs Thursday [February 23] to Sunday at Sloane Street, Goulburn from 9am to 5pm. Phone 0419 466 683.
This incredible new exhibition comes from the studios of Upper Lachlan Shire artists Catherine Lidden, Margarita Georgiadis, Marguerite Luntungan and Lesley Gartrell. The artists cover many mediums and subject matter and all works will be available for sale. The exhibition opens with a high tea on Saturday [February 25] at 2.30pm and runs across two weekends from 10am to 4pm. Cost of entry is a donation for the Crookwell Kindness Project. The Crookwell Art Gallery is on Denison Street in Crookwell. Phone 4832 0932.
READ MORE:
This class is for anyone who avoids painting faces, or their figures. Come face to face with portraits; explore proportion, anatomy and modelling of the face; use a range of media. Models will be available for reference as you practice skills in drawing media. Afterwards work on longer works with acrylic paint. Be inspired by a number of portraits throughout art history, as well as self-portraits by several artists. Cost is $200 for this five-week course on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 12pm at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Phone 0427 832 695.
Relive the moments that captured the life of a true Legend. For more than 40 years Johnny Cash and June Carter enthralled audiences around the world with their songs of life, love and heartache. A life played out through some of the greatest songs ever written. Now Jeff Carter along with Melanie Lewin and full backing band bring these songs back to the stage. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday [February 23] from 7.30pm to 10pm. For tickets phone 4823 4999.
Make an appointment for our digital mentoring sessions and bring along your device to ask any questions you may have. An NBN consultant provides one-on-one mentoring in a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn to send photos; set up email; download apps; and much more. Free 30 minute appointments will be available between 10.30am and 5pm, on the fourth Thursday [February 23] of each month. Contact Goulburn Mulwaree Library for more information and available appointments. Phone 4823 4435.
John Waters has explored and honoured his relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years with co-creator and musical director Stewart D'Arrietta in many incarnations of the Glass Onion theatre show. John Lennon was the voice of a generation, and for many more that followed. Imagine and so many other albums and songs remain poignant and relevant today. This time John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta are back with the fabulous Liverpool Band, bringing you the latest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music. With an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites, come and experience Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. It's being held at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday [February 24]. Tickets cost $65. Phone 4823 4999.
Use acrylic paints while painting from still life and models. Examine the beauty of ordinary objects for their qualities of form; colour; texture; and composition. Occasional models will be available for reference as you learn about proportion and anatomy. Explore skills in drawing media, before progressing to longer works in acrylic paint. Cost is $200 for this four-week course on Saturdays [February 25] from 10am to 1pm at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Includes materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [February 26] between 1pm and 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
About 1000 NSW kids will show-off their skills in Goulburn for the FNSW Regional SAP [Skills Acquisition Program] Gala Day. Age groups will be boys aged under 9; under 10; under 11; and under 12; and girls aged under 10 to 12. All age groups will be played under SAP/Small Sided Football. The state's brightest young footballers will play three to four games across the day against other regional association and club SAP teams. It's at Cookbundoon Sporting Complex on Sunday [February 26] from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Phone 0429 307 327.
A classic car meet held on the last Sunday of every month on Montague street between the Goulburn Courthouse and Belmore Park. The cars are displayed at Goulburn Courthouse on Montague Street, Goulburn on Sunday [February 26] from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [February 25]. Visit the website for more information.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday [February 25] at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
Expand your skills through drawing different environments. Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than perfection. You will be guided through exercises to develop observational skills. Classes will increase your confidence in drawing, while learning how to render the shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Cost is $200 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Tuesdays [February 21] from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
Lino is a wonderful material used by artists and printmakers to create bold relief prints. Learn the art of relief print making, a technique where the printing plate design is cut into lino. Understand how to design your piece and play with composition. Once you have settled on a design, you will be introduced to a variety of cutting tools and explore different carving and cutting techniques. We will then mix up ink colours, ink up the cut lino blocks, and run them through the press to transfer your image onto paper. Cost is $210 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Thursdays [February 23] from 1pm to 4pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [February 24] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday [February 26] at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.