John Waters has explored and honoured his relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years with co-creator and musical director Stewart D'Arrietta in many incarnations of the Glass Onion theatre show. John Lennon was the voice of a generation, and for many more that followed. Imagine and so many other albums and songs remain poignant and relevant today. This time John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta are back with the fabulous Liverpool Band, bringing you the latest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music. With an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites, come and experience Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. It's being held at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday [February 24]. Tickets cost $65. Phone 4823 4999.