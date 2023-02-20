Pursuit of 'disqualified' driver reaches 90km/h through city's streets: Police

A disqualified driver has been charged with multiple offences following a police pursuit in Goulburn on Friday night in which a patrol car was rammed.
The 12-minute chase started at 6pm, Friday, February 17 after a man driving a vehicle in Verner Street failed to stop when signalled to do so by police, Inspector Matt Hinton said.
Officers pursued the car along Bourke and Victoria Streets, where it allegedly collided into another vehicle driving along the thoroughfare. The male occupant of the latter car was not injured but the vehicle sustained "considerable front-end damage."
When the highway patrol stopped at the crash, the male driver of the pursued vehicle reversed into the police car, damaging front headlights and a bumper bar, police alleged. Officers were not injured.
The chase continued throughout Goulburn, allegedly reaching a top speed of 90km/h, and ended in Grunsell Crescent, Bradfordville, where police said the man decamped and ran into a residential backyard.
Police arrested the 41-year-old Goulburn man him soon after.
He was charged with police pursuit (Skye's Law), using a weapon (car) to avoid lawful detention, fail to stop and exchange details following a motor vehicle collision and drive while disqualified. Police said he had previously been disqualified from driving until 2028.
They claimed he returned a positive result to an oral fluid test for drugs. Further analysis is underway.
The man was refused bail by police and again the following day at Wollongong Local Court. The matter was adjourned to Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday.
Inspector Hinton said the pursuit involved a significant police response. More personnel were in town as part of a high-visibility operation.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
