Growing Abilities is a branch of Challenge Southern Highlands.
Located at 41A Ross Street Goulburn, Growing Abilities is part of a community based organisation that has been supporting people living with a disability for over forty years.
Growing Abilities, as a branch of Challenge, is also a registered NDIS service provider, supporting participants in both the Southern Highlands and the Goulburn regions.
The types of support services provided by Growing Abilities include plan management, supported accommodation, community participation, support coordination, employment, school leaver employment supports, domestic assistance, yard and garden maintenance, and more.
Support coordination and plan management services assist NDIS participants connect with service providers and to securely manage the funding received.
Support coordinators will assist the participants to navigate their NDIS plan and connect with service providers to ensure that they obtain the maximum benefits available to them.
Plan managers will assist participants to budget and manage their NDIS funding ensuring that it is properly applied and last the life of their plan.
Learning new skills and personal development are a priority at Growing Abilities.
Employment activities are provided at sites located in Welby and Goulburn.
Activities include horticulture, grounds maintenance, assembly work, packaging and more.
Supported employees have the opportunity to gain new skills to enable them to maximise their own potential.
Employees have also been assisted to obtain nationally recognised skills such as forklift licences, drivers licences, first aid certificates and horticulture certificates.
Growing Abilities also provides supported independent living (SIL) accommodation for up to ten individuals. Residents are supported to learn to live independently.
The aim is to encouraged the residents to develop the skills that would enable them to live independently in the community with the assistance of drop-in support.
There are currently vacancies in the SIL accommodation facility which is located in Mittagong.
If you or someone you know needs assistance in managing their NDIS plan or accessing services please contact their NDIS team on 02 4872 6607 or email supports@challengesh.org.au
The Disability Trust offers School Leavers Employment Supports (SLES) to build a pathway for upcoming and recent high school graduates to obtain meaningful employment.
The Goulburn program operates from The Disability Trust's Auburn Street location and is facilitated by experienced staff who assist students to reach their employment goals.
In 2021, the students opened a café to develop their business and hospitality skills. Several of the students have obtained barista qualifications and they have built up their confidence by selling and delivering coffee and cake to staff at The Disability Trust as well as the broader Goulburn community.
The café has also provided students with the opportunity to build up their knowledge and experience in customer service and learn how to budget and manage money. They have also taken on more creative tasks such as menu design and planning, organisation, food prepping and cooking.
"Building confidence is a major part of SLES. Often when people join our group, they are shy and unsure about what they would like to pursue. We offer individual support to help build skills and confidence," said Naomi from The Disability Trust.
Not only does SLES improve skills, but it also creates a pathway for open employment.
"The many skills learnt in the café will not only stand our participants in good stead for the café industry but can also be applies to other employment industries. We achieve this through individual programming where we concentrate on supporting people to pursue their specific goals," Naomi explained.
SLES is just one service offered by The Disability Trust in the Goulburn region that supports people to gain employment, pursue their interests and achieve their goals.
The Disability Trust is also gathering expressions of interest for their new sport and recreation programs. These community-based programs build social connections and provide opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities to participate in and enjoy physical and creative activities.
To find out more about these services and community programs, contact The Disability Trust's Goulburn office on 02 4853 2320.