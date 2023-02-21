New skills and personal development Advertising Feature

Employment activities are provided at sites located in Welby and Goulburn. Picture supplied.

Growing Abilities is a branch of Challenge Southern Highlands.



Located at 41A Ross Street Goulburn, Growing Abilities is part of a community based organisation that has been supporting people living with a disability for over forty years.



Growing Abilities, as a branch of Challenge, is also a registered NDIS service provider, supporting participants in both the Southern Highlands and the Goulburn regions.

The types of support services provided by Growing Abilities include plan management, supported accommodation, community participation, support coordination, employment, school leaver employment supports, domestic assistance, yard and garden maintenance, and more.

Support coordination and plan management services assist NDIS participants connect with service providers and to securely manage the funding received.



Support coordinators will assist the participants to navigate their NDIS plan and connect with service providers to ensure that they obtain the maximum benefits available to them.



Plan managers will assist participants to budget and manage their NDIS funding ensuring that it is properly applied and last the life of their plan.



Learning new skills and personal development are a priority at Growing Abilities.



Employment activities are provided at sites located in Welby and Goulburn.



Activities include horticulture, grounds maintenance, assembly work, packaging and more.



Supported employees have the opportunity to gain new skills to enable them to maximise their own potential.



Employees have also been assisted to obtain nationally recognised skills such as forklift licences, drivers licences, first aid certificates and horticulture certificates.



Growing Abilities also provides supported independent living (SIL) accommodation for up to ten individuals. Residents are supported to learn to live independently.



The aim is to encouraged the residents to develop the skills that would enable them to live independently in the community with the assistance of drop-in support.



There are currently vacancies in the SIL accommodation facility which is located in Mittagong.

