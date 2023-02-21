The second Memorial Rugby Day, featuring the Luke McCue Memorial Cup, is edging closer.
The event on Saturday, March 18 at Rugby Park from 9am is a great way to unite the Goulburn and Crookwell communities in the name of rugby and commemorate the tragic loss of young people from the rugby community.
The young people honoured this year are Hugo Cunningham, Tangi Tangitamaiti, Chadd Selby and Luke McCue.
The format for the 2023 event will include a program warmer which sees the junior Fizzy Reds take on the Crookwell Pups.
That will be followed by a trial match between the Goulburn Dirty Reds and Crookwell Dogs.
The social rugby sevens rounds will commence at the conclusion of the trial match.
The playing day concludes at around 5pm where presentations will be handed out to the winners.
Live music and dinner stalls will follow, while the evening will also see the drawing of the raffle and auction.
Canteen and bar facilities will be provided on the day, but no alcohol is to be brought onto Rugby Park for personal consumption.
Sponsorship includes platinum and gold packages.
The platinum package of $500 will get you:
The gold package of $250 will get you:
Player registration details:
