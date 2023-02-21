Offering school leavers a pathway for open employment Advertising Feature

The School Leavers Employment Supports cafe improves skills and creates a pathway for open employment. Picture supplied.

The Disability Trust offers School Leavers Employment Supports (SLES) to build a pathway for upcoming and recent high school graduates to obtain meaningful employment.



The Goulburn program operates from The Disability Trust's Auburn Street location and is facilitated by experienced staff who assist students to reach their employment goals.

In 2021, the students opened a café to develop their business and hospitality skills. Several of the students have obtained barista qualifications and they have built up their confidence by selling and delivering coffee and cake to staff at The Disability Trust as well as the broader Goulburn community.

The café has also provided students with the opportunity to build up their knowledge and experience in customer service and learn how to budget and manage money. They have also taken on more creative tasks such as menu design and planning, organisation, food prepping and cooking.



"Building confidence is a major part of SLES. Often when people join our group, they are shy and unsure about what they would like to pursue. We offer individual support to help build skills and confidence," said Naomi from The Disability Trust.

Not only does SLES improve skills, but it also creates a pathway for open employment.



"The many skills learnt in the café will not only stand our participants in good stead for the café industry but can also be applies to other employment industries. We achieve this through individual programming where we concentrate on supporting people to pursue their specific goals," Naomi explained.



SLES is just one service offered by The Disability Trust in the Goulburn region that supports people to gain employment, pursue their interests and achieve their goals.



The Disability Trust is also gathering expressions of interest for their new sport and recreation programs. These community-based programs build social connections and provide opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities to participate in and enjoy physical and creative activities.