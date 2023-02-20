Goulburn Post
Man faces multiple charges after police pursuit through Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 7:21am
Driver charged after pursuit

A disqualified driver has been charged with multiple offences following a police pursuit in Goulburn on Friday night in which a patrol car was rammed.

