Driver charged after pursuit

A disqualified driver has been charged with multiple offences following a police pursuit in Goulburn on Friday night in which a patrol car was rammed.
The 12-minute chase started at 6pm, Friday, February 17 after a man driving a vehicle in Verner Street failed to stop when signalled to do so by police, Inspector Matt Hinton said.
Officers pursued the car along Bourke and Victoria Streets, where it allegedly collided into another vehicle driving along the thoroughfare. The male occupant of the latter car was not injured but the vehicle sustained "considerable front-end damage."
The chase continued throughout Goulburn, allegedly reaching a top speed of 90km/h, and ended in Grunsell Crescent, Bradfordville, where police said the man got out of the car and ran into a residential backyard.
Police arrested the 41-year-old Goulburn man soon after.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
