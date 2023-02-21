Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Crookwell woman's $100,000 Lucky Lotteries win

Updated February 21 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Crookwell woman has won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries draw. Photo supplied.

A Crookwell woman won't really believe she won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries draw until she sees the prize money in her bank account.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.