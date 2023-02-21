A Crookwell woman won't really believe she won $100,000 in a Lucky Lotteries draw until she sees the prize money in her bank account.
The Southern Tablelands resident held the first prize winning entry in the Lucky Lotteries super jackpot draw 10753, which was drawn last Tuesday [February 14].
She purchased the wining ticket at Davies Newsagency, Crookwell.
The winner, who scored the prize on Valentine's Day, didn't realise her good fortune until a week after the draw.
"I didn't believe it," she said.
"I had to confirm it was real. I probably won't believe it's really real until I see it in the bank account."
She said her grandmother used to give her a lottery ticket on her birthday.
"It's just a tradition I've kept going," she said.
"I wouldn't say I play regularly; when I think of it I buy one."
The woman said she won't start planning how to spend the prize money until it's in her hands.
"But it will certainly be put to good use," she said.
Lucky Lotteries super jackpot and Lucky Lotteries mega jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
Each game has two draws; one that determines the winning numbers; and one that determines the jackpot number.
If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the jackpot prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the jackpot prize will climb for the next draw.
"Generally, when I check my tickets there's no win," the woman said.
"But not this time."
