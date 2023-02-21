Chip chip, hurray! The Potato Festival is making a spud-tacular return to the Robertson.
The event, which celebrates the humble vegetable, made its debut in 2022.
The potato extravaganza will be held at the Robertson Showground on May 6 and 7.
Festival organiser Gary Fitz-Roy said it was a great success despite the 2022 weather, and this year was the chance to go bigger.
"This year we are looking to build on the great foundation we laid last year by introducing new experiences, like the helicopter rides and animal petting farmyard, and expanding the number of competitions, activities, food trucks and entertainment and music options," he said.
"It really does have the potential to help the local area while celebrating a daily food we love and in Robertson's case, something we are known for."
Check out the list of activities to look forward to, and information about tickets.
This event is making a spud-tacular return, so expect frocks made from hessian. Animals can also look their best in this year's Pets on the Field category. Everyone dressed in hessian will strut their stuff for the judging panel, which is yet to be announced. Prizes for the best looks include two Singer sewing machines, cash prizes and to be named the "hottest of hot" potatoes.
Be a spectator or get involved in a variety of potato-fuelled competitions. There will be mash eating, peeling, stacking and picking. Young children, or "small fries", can enjoy a variety of rides, free face painting and an animal and feeding farmyard. Attendees can also join a helicopter ride to see all of the potato fields and scenery.
Make wooden spoons with Heartwood Creative Woodworking, and ferment honey with water to make mead with Bowral Beekeeping's Hamish Ta-mé. Only 10 spots are available in the mead class.
Times and costs:
Russell Morris and The Radiators will headline the festival, with other leading acts including Ross Webb and the Rusted Track, Gretta Ziller, Finn MacCool and Nick Rheinberge. Music will kick off each day from 10.30am.
Local and national chefs will showcase the best potato recipes and what to do with fresh produce. The line-up includes Bowral's Stefano Marvello from Italian Cooking Experience with Stefano Marvello, Paul West from ABC's River Cottage, Eilish Maloney from The What If Society and Matty Roberts from Berrima's Eschalot Restaurant.
There will be displays of Old Farm Machinery with working engines and a classic vintage car show over the weekend.
Early bird tickets are now on sale:
Buy them through potatofestival.com.au.
