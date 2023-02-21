Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Vehicle hits female pedestrian in Auburn Street, Goulburn

By Sally Foy and Louise Thrower
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were quickly on scene after a car hit a pedestrian on Auburn Street on Wednesday morning. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A pedestrian has been taken to Canberra Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Auburn Street on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.