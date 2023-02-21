A pedestrian has been taken to Canberra Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Auburn Street on Wednesday morning.
The 21-year-old woman had parked her car and was walking east across the street, between Clifford and Montague Streets, when she was struck by the vehicle at about 8.40am.
The silver sedan landed in the median strip and struck a tree.
Paramedics, police and police rescue were quickly on scene. Ambulance officers treated the woman on the ground, watched by numerous passersby.
Police inspector, Matt Hinton said she was taken to Canberra Hospital with a suspected broken arm.
While witnesses said the vehicle had turned from Clifford Street into oncoming traffic and struck the woman, Inspector Hinton said the car's direction of travel was under investigation.
The male driver suffered shock and was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital. He has also undergone blood and alcohol testing.
The vehicle's front-end was damaged and it was towed from the scene.
Auburn Street was closed between Clifford and Montague Streets for about one hour.
Meantime, at about 10.30am, emergency services attended another crash in Denison Street, off Bradley Street. The man, driving a station wagon, was negotiating the Super Cheap carpark, when he accidentally accelerated into a house's fence opposite.
He was not physically injured but suffered shock. Ambulance, police and NSW Fire and Rescue attended, the latter due to fuel spillage.
