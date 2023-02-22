Apprentices and trainees across regional NSW can now apply for a $250 Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet used Divall's Haulage as a backdrop for the announcement, where he said it would ease budget pressures for those studying and apprentices and trainees in the bush.
"We know that young people in our regions are faced with greater travel costs than those in the city, often having to travel long distances to work or training," Mr Perrottet said.
"This card will reduce travel costs by providing a $250 boost to the budgets of young apprentices and trainees in the bush, covering the cost of fuel, taxis and public transport."
Mr Perrottet said it would provide tangible benefit to young regional workers who chalk up masses of kilometres in travel for work or study.
"This $250 hip pocket bonus for regional apprentices and trainees is only possible thanks to the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan to keep our state moving forward," he said.
Around 51,000 regional apprentices and trainees, aged between 16 and 66, can start taking up this offer right now by applying through Service NSW and save $250 on fuel, taxis and public transport to help with the cost of traveling to work or study.
Mr Perrottet was joined by Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman for the announcement along with Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.
Mr Toole said the card was a win for apprentices and trainees hard at work in restaurants, childcare centres and on farms and construction sites across regional NSW.
"It's a $250 boost that will ease the cost of filling up the tank or catching transport to work or class for thousands of people working towards their future career," Mr Toole said.
"This is not just an investment that is putting fuel in the tank of apprentices and trainees now. This is an investment that is fuelling the training of the workforce our regional businesses need for the future.
"Our Regional Seniors Travel Card has proven successful, delivering more than one million cards and injecting $196 million into regional economies since its launch in 2019, and we believe this card will be just as successful."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said eligible apprentices and trainees who apply will receive a $250 prepaid debit card within weeks.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government wants to get this $250 in the back pockets of our apprentices and trainees to help lower the costs of travel and boost their budgets," Mr Farraway said.
"Last month we launched a pilot of the card in Dubbo which allowed us to fine-tune the application process ahead of today.
"Our Government has built a strong economy so we can roll out budget boosting initiatives just like this, supporting country people with the rising cost of living will keep our state moving."
Applications for university students will open from the end of April when enrolments are confirmed. Apprentices and trainees have until 30 November to apply for the 2023 card.
The initiative will run as a two-year trial until the end of 2024.
