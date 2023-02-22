Police have been out in force in recent weeks as part of a high-visibility campaign.
Officers from the Southern Region, the proactive crime team, detectives and crime prevention took part in the Goulburn operation over two weekends.
Goulburn officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton, said the operation was aimed at deterring and detecting crime. It targeted people who were on bail and subject to apprehended violence orders (AVOs) , those on parole and identified as "high-risk" offenders, anti-social behaviour in the CBD and alcohol related crime.
Officers with a drug detection dog walked through the city's pubs and clubs.
"We saw increased levels of crime in January, not unexpected for those categories," Inspector Hinton said.
"In that response, particularly in Goulburn, police put the operation together to reinforce that we are out and about and that people on bail or subject to AVOs need to do the right thing or face the consequences.
"We are constantly monitoring crime trends and where there is a rise, we act quickly to assure the community and bring offenders to account."
During the operation, police searched 45 people and 13 vehicles, undertook 62 random breath tests, 17 AVO compliance checks and arrested 13 people over a range of offences.
Inspector Hinton did not believe there had been a recent rise in drug matters. He said drug offences were generally in line with trends but police were well aware that drugs and alcohol were related factors in violence matters.
Police allegedly seized $130,000 cash, 1kg of a white substance, believed to be cocaine, and a suspected dedicated encrypted criminal communication device during a vehicle search at a Goulburn service station on February 13.
A 22-year-old Liverpool man was charged with possess DECCD to commit serious criminal activity, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Separately, investigations are continuing into an alleged large-scale drug crop on Jerrara Road, Marulan.
Police raided the property on February 7 and alleged they located a large-scale cannabis cultivation set-up, with poly tunnels and hydroponic equipment. They claimed there were almost 1800 cannabis plants, as well as 10.5kg of dried cannabis leaf in a freezer, with an estimated street value of almost $10 million.
They also seized hydroponic equipment and $3200 cash.
Two men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested but later released pending further inquiries.
Inspector Hinton said no charges had been laid and investigations were continuing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
