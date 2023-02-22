A roundtable discussion with the NSW Premier has secured a commitment to develop a motorsport policy for the state.
Mayor Peter Walker, council general manager, Aaron Johansson, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Darrell Weekes and members met with Premier Dominic Perrottet and MP Wendy Tuckerman on Wednesday.
The meeting at Harvest Cafe was part of Mr Perrottet's visit to Goulburn, which also took in Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage at Carrick, Ray White Real Estate and Something Special gift store.
Mr Weekes said he and Cr Walker spoke to the Premier about the motorsport industry and the current difficulties with Wakefield Park raceway. The Braidwood Road motor racing facility suspended operations last September over noise limit planning conditions in a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling.
"I pointed out that Goulburn is uniquely positioned with two motor sport parks - Wakefield Park and Pheasant Wood (at Marulan)...to create an industrial park here specialising in that (field)," he said.
"It would create jobs and the state government could help us with that and with business moving here to create a completely new industry for the city."
He also stressed that Goulburn was the birthplace of both grand prix motorcycle and car racing grand prixs in the southern hemisphere. They started in 1924 and 1927 respectively. Major events are being planned for the city to celebrate the centenaries but a venue had not been decided. Wakefield Park can currently hold only four events monthly under its consent.
Mr Weekes said the grand prix celebrations were intended to become annual events but an industry wide planning policy was essential if motor sport was to flourish in the region.
He told The Post that Mr Perrottet gave a commitment to develop a motor sport policy. Currently, venues are subject to individual planning assessment. The 2022 Motor Sports Event Act was designed to boost the industry, but it only covered fixtures, like the Bathurst 1000, on public roads.
The Chamber president said Pheasant Wood owners also had "big plans" but couldn't progress until they had confidence to do so.
"The Minister and Premier are now aware of all this and there's a commitment to develop a policy," Mr Weekes said.
"We're very pleased with that, given we rely very heavily from an economic perspective on Wakefield Park and (to an increasingly greater) extent, Pheasant Wood."
He and the council also raised "planning red tape" associated with Goulburn's location in the Sydney water catchment, and delays by government agencies in responding to development applications referred to them.
The council's state election advocacy plan highlights "under-resourcing" in these agencies is holding up approvals.
"We are seeing huge delays because of the (planning) process. The Premier is clearly very aware of this. It is affecting our ability to grow."
Cr Walker said he also discussed other aspects of the advocacy plan, including the council's opposition to waste to energy facilities, Marulan's growth, housing pressures and transport and infrastructure funding.
Meantime, Mr Perrottet's Auburn Street visit created interest.
"The president is here," one man yelled outside Harvest Cafe.
Patrons, Jill Anable and Gail Yeadon were having a coffee when Mr Perrottet sat down for a chat.
"He's easy to talk to and we asked about his children," Mrs Anable said.
"...We're retired and have no problems with the government but I did raise that we had this lovely new hospital but no helipad for helicopters to land. We also need more parking."
Another patron, Pip Martens, who recently moved to Goulburn from Sydney, said she was interested in what the government was doing to "close the gap" between Aboriginal disadvantage.
"There are things the State can do, such as raising the age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 16, and not locking up children," she said.
The extent of land clearing and the resulting threat to native species were also top of her mind.
