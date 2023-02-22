Goulburn Post
Hume MP Angus Taylor pays tribute to Con Toparis's contribution

By Angus Taylor*
February 22 2023
The late Con Toparis was a man of endless energy and ability, his friend, Angus Taylor said. Picture supplied.

Last Saturday we lost Con Toparis, owner of the Greengrocer café and bike shop in Goulburn. While riding his bike on Crookwell Road on the edge of Goulburn, he was killed in a tragic accident.

