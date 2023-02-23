Victims of domestic violence will now have a more relaxed and comfortable space at Goulburn police station, thanks to community generosity.
Donations have poured in for a dedicated interview room, complete with soft furnishing and toys for children. The new space will replace what Dan Strickland describes as a plainer area.
Goulburn officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton, contacted Mr Strickland with the idea of fitting out a room. The latter spoke to Harvey Norman manager, Jay David, who in turn contacted Josh Matthews, chief officer of Capital Radio Network. The radio station initiated a community appeal.
Hundreds of furnishings, toys and other items poured in from individuals and organisations. Harvey Norman gave a television, valued at $550, and fit-out, while McDonalds Goulburn chipped in food vouchers, an AFL football and drink bottles.
McDonald's manager Anthony Zapanta said the restaurant would provide ongoing help
Goulburn's Studio 4 offered to frost the room's glass free of charge and Fair Dinkum Painting Service said they'd paint the room.
Children will also be able to take away toys as a source of comfort.
Senior Constable Charlotte Moran was also a driving force in the project.
Inspector Hinton said the initiative started with officers who were out to 2am dealing with domestic violence and "seeing the faces of victims and children."
"They (officers) wanted a comfortable space to deal with them in the most sensitive and appropriate way," he said.
"...(This) will make it a more supportive space for victims and their families. My hope is that it sends a message that we don't accept domestic violence in the community and we will stand up against people who seek to ruin the fabric of our society."
He thanked everyone for their support. The room will be created near the front of the police station.
Mr Strickland said the response was overwhelming
"I think it's fantastic how the community came on board," he said.
"...It is just helps to have a more relaxed and comfortable area in such a terrible situation."
