The State Election is just a few weeks away.
And in the days leading up to the March 25 poll, the political parties and their representatives will be lining up with promises and policies as they try to win your vote.
But this election is not about them.
It is about you.
It is about the issues that matter to you, the pressures you're under, the things that shape your daily life.
It's about your hopes and dreams for the future.
To make sure you are properly represented in the days and weeks leading up to March 25, we want to hear about the issues that concern you and will determine your vote.
What are the questions you want the candidates to address?
Let us know and together we can help shape the debate by attempting to get clear answers on the things that really matter to those living in the Goulburn electorate.
You can share your questions through the Goulburn Post Facebook messenger.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.