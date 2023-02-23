Goulburn Comic Con is back. And it's expected to be huge!
After a four year hiatus, Goulburn Mulwaree Library is set to present Goulburn Comic Con 2023 on March 18 at Goulburn Recreation Area, Braidwood Road.
Comic Con 2023 will feature live performances, gaming tournaments, demonstrations, cosplay competitions, and more than 80 market stalls selling a huge variety of comics, artworks, collectibles, jewellery, costumes, and much more.
Test your skills with the EA Sports gaming tournament featuring Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Just Dance, and Rocket League.
Compete in the Warhammer, Bolt Action, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dungeons and Dragons tournaments where there are great prizes to be won!
Catch some fantastic entertainment including Alice in Wonderland and Star Wars acrobatic stunt shows, comic Pictionary with artists Matthew Lin and Marcelo Baez, light sabre training, and robotics and droid demonstrations.
The hugely popular Rock n Roll Wrestling returns to Comic Con 2023 with wrestling matches throughout the day.
Goulburn's favourite cosplay competition is also back This is a fantastic opportunity to show off your amazing original costumes and creations, with categories for kids, adults, and groups and lots of fantastic prizes on offer.
There's so much to see and do at Goulburn Comic Con 2023.
Stay for the whole day, from 10am-5pm, and enjoy a delicious meal from Aussie Night Markets, where Goulburn's favourite international food trucks and kids zone will feature.
And best of all, Comic Con 2023 is free!
With no entry fees and lots of fantastic entertainment and stalls, Goulburn Comic Con will be a great day out for the whole family.
