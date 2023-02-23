Racing on Wednesday, February 22 was the 20km Graded Handicap Race on Range Road.
Cool and overcast conditions greeted riders at the start line with a tailwind at their back for the steady climb to the turnaround just past Lambs Lane.
From the turnaround, riders faced a headwind run back to the finish line.
Peter Lucas set out first on limit followed a minute later by Wayne Skillman and Peter Jackson.
A large group comprising of Nadine Moroney, Shannon Apps, Josh Daniel, Gavin Moroney and Chris Berry needed to make up five minutes to the limit rider.
The scratch riders off six minutes included Jeremy Gilchrist, Wayne Bensley and Elsie Apps.
Riders made good time out to the turnaround but from there, Bensley, Elsie and Gilchrist continued to ride strongly, making up time on the front runners.
They soon joined Gavin and Shannon to take the lead over the field.
The group rode strongly into the headwind and in a tight sprint to the finish line, Bensley won narrowly from Elsie and Gavin.
Racing on Wednesday, March 1 is on Middle Arm Road for an Individual Time Trial.
This is also a Club Championship round.
Sign on is from 6pm opposite the cemetery for a 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
