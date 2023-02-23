Some of Goulburn's most vulnerable, now have access to clean, safe and warm housing with the reopening of Market Street Lodge.
Market Street Lodge is a unique, 36 roomed refurbished boarding house complex, right in the heart of Goulburn, that is a partnership with the new owner of the building and Argyle Housing.
Argyle Housing will be partnering with a range of local wraparound support services to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of clients is maintained.
Some of the local services include: Mission Australia, Anglicare, DCJ Housing, St Vincent De Paul, Mental Health and Flourish Mental Health.
Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said this is a great example of what can be achieved when community housing providers and business owners work hand in hand.
"This renovated housing complex offers secure accommodation as well as access to wraparound support services to people with complex and high needs who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness in Goulburn," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the Lodge improved outcomes for people with barriers to long-term housing.
Argyle Community Housing CEO Carolyn Doherty said Argyle Housing commenced management of the complex in 2022.
"Argyle Housing welcomed the opportunity to re-introduce this much needed accommodation to the men and women of Goulburn who are looking for a safe place to stay and the opportunity to work with Argyle Housing and support services to secure long term housing," Ms Doherty said.
"The facilities have been refurbished and Argyle Housing now has a permanent office within the building.
"This will ensure that we can take referrals for accommodation and also ensure that all clients are supported to achieve their housing goals."
