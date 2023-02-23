Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Argyle Housing re-opens Goulburn's Market Street Lodge

Updated February 24 2023 - 6:26am, first published 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Market Street Lodge, pictured in 2020, will re-open under new owners, Argyle Housing.

Some of Goulburn's most vulnerable, now have access to clean, safe and warm housing with the reopening of Market Street Lodge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.