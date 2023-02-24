Full steam ahead for Thirlmere Festival of Steam

It's full steam ahead for the 2023 Thirlmere Festival of Steam, which will bring the village of Thirlmere to life on March 18-19.
The festival is once again being delivered by Wollondilly Shire Council and Transport Heritage NSW, operators of the NSW Rail Museum.
Visitors can look forward to steam train rides aboard the State's rail heritage collection, demonstrations from local artisans, and the colourful annual street parade.
The iconic Huff n' Puff race is making a long-awaited return to the festival this year, giving runners the opportunity to race against the beautifully refurbished 3001 engine.
In 2023 there will also be an expansion of the Saturday activities, an even bigger Family Carnival, local performers as well as the headline act Chris Sebastian, winner of The Voice 2020.
Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said he was proud to host the State's premier steam event in Wollondilly.
"I hope that everyone can get on board to take part in the fun," he said.
Transport Heritage NSW CEO Andrew Moritz said there would be at least six historic engines in steam throughout the weekend at the NSW Rail Museum,
"Including Locomotive 3001; a 120-year-old steam locomotive that's recently been restored by THNSW volunteers and staff," he said.
"In addition to steam train rides, visitors can enjoy cab visits, steam machinery, live steam models and more all weekend at the NSW Rail Museum."
On Saturday March 18, the NSW Rail Museum will be open with a variety of steam train rides, driver's cab visits, a steam and vintage park, mini-train rides and more.
The Family Carnival will take place at Thirlmere Sportsground, with carnival rides and activities from midday.
On Sunday March 19, the whole village will come to life with market stalls, a street parade including Ingleburn Pipes and Drums, live performances, as well as steam rides and other activities at the NSW Rail Museum.
To find out more about the event and book tickets for the train rides, head to https://www.thirlmerefestivalofsteam.com.au/
