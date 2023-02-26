What do you get when you take your very best jokes from over the last 30 years; lovingly restore, refine, and remaster each one; jam them all into a single hour; and finally, sprinkle in some brand-new material and hint of improv? You get the best of Arj Barker. Also known as ... Power Hour. All kill no fill. Arj Barker is arguably Australia's favourite American comedian. In recent years, he has spent more time in our country than his own and has come to understand our culture perhaps better than we understand it ourselves. His stand-up is both insightful and pointed, like a mind-reading thumb tack, if there were one of those. Arj will perform at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre on Thursday [March 2] from 8pm to 9.30pm. For tickets phone 4823 4999.
This course slowly introduces beginners to materials and techniques. It covers washes and colour mixing; learning to handle the pigment for your own satisfaction; to produce light and dark shades; and use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Be introduced to the different art papers available for use with watercolours. Explore abstract experimentation before moving into landscapes and still life techniques. Cost is $240 for this six week course on Mondays from 10am to 12pm at the Creative Space in Goulburn until April 3. Price includes tuitions, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era-Live in Concert reimagines the treasured and symbolic songs of the 60s and 70s that spilled across airwaves during the Vietnam War. Songs like These Boots are Made for Walking, We Gotta Get Out of this Place, Fortunate Son, Whiter Shade of Pale, Nights in White Satin, Spirit in the Sky, RESPECT, Leaving on a Jet Plane, Gimme Some Lovin, Purple Haze and many more. People love this show and its infectious music. It's on Friday [March 3] at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 7.30pm to 9.45pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday [March 4] at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday [March 4] from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
The focus at Goulburn Show is on the promotion and sustainable development of the area's agricultural, pastoral, horticultural and industry resources. This year's theme is 'Colour Our Show' to promote the weekend as a low-cost option for family fun. A full schedule of events is available online. The Goulburn Show starts on Saturday [March 4] at 9am and runs to Sunday [March 5] at 4pm. Phone 4821 6813.
Do you have a burning desire to write but don't know how to navigate the world of publishing? Come along and meet local author Elle Thorpe who is a bestselling author of over twenty romance novels. Ms Thorpe will talk about her experience as a writer of steamy contemporary romance and her successful journey as a self-published author, including having her books translated into German and turned into an online game. It's being held at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday [March 4] from 2pm to 3pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Enjoy four hours of non-stop live country music at the Goulburn Workers Club on the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy country music, old and new, popular soft rock and easy listening music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor. It's on Sunday [March 5] at Goulburn Workers Club on McKell Place from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
This is a relatively small show that prides itself on providing a wonderful variety of events and displays that will not break the budget. This year's theme is 'Tarago Together' and there will be so many things to see and do at this very accessible site, including a range of exhibitions in the main pavillion. Visit a variety of market stalls and displays; join the adult and children's tug of war competition; take in a vintage classic cars and engines display; enjoy live entertainment; food outlets; and bar offerings. It's on Sunday [March 5] at Braidwood Road, Tarago from 9am to 4pm. Phone 0447 810 188.
Come and peruse the vast array of strictly motorcycles and motorcycle-related items. Breakfast, lunch, coffee, drinks and ice creams are available for purchase as well as a Classic Riders' Club stall and cold water. It's being held on Sunday [March 5] from 6am to 3pm at Braidwood Road, Tirrannaville. Phone 0422 367 011.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday [March 5] of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, December 10. This event is the Bart Wilkinson Memorial and the last meet for 2022. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturdays [March 4] from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
This incredible new exhibition comes from the studios of Upper Lachlan Shire artists Catherine Lidden, Margarita Georgiadis, Marguerite Luntungan and Lesley Gartrell. The artists cover many mediums and subject matter and all works will be available for sale. The exhibition is open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Cost of entry is a donation for the Crookwell Kindness Project. The Crookwell Art Gallery is on Denison Street in Crookwell. Phone 4832 0932.
This class is for anyone who avoids painting faces, or their figures. Come face to face with portraits; explore proportion, anatomy and modelling of the face; use a range of media. Models will be available for reference as you practice skills in drawing media. Afterwards work on longer works with acrylic paint. Be inspired by a number of portraits throughout art history, as well as self-portraits by several artists. Cost is $200 for this five-week course on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 12pm at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Phone 0427 832 695.
An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday [March 3] from 7.30pm to 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Use acrylic paints while painting from still life and models. Examine the beauty of ordinary objects for their qualities of form; colour; texture; and composition. Occasional models will be available for reference as you learn about proportion and anatomy. Explore skills in drawing media, before progressing to longer works in acrylic paint. Cost is $200 for this four-week course on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Includes materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [March 4]. Visit the website for more information.
Expand your skills through drawing different environments. Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than perfection. You will be guided through exercises to develop observational skills. Classes will increase your confidence in drawing, while learning how to render the shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Cost is $200 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
Lino is a wonderful material used by artists and printmakers to create bold relief prints. Learn the art of relief print making, a technique where the printing plate design is cut into lino. Understand how to design your piece and play with composition. Once you have settled on a design, you will be introduced to a variety of cutting tools and explore different carving and cutting techniques. We will then mix up ink colours, ink up the cut lino blocks, and run them through the press to transfer your image onto paper. Cost is $210 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
