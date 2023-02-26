What do you get when you take your very best jokes from over the last 30 years; lovingly restore, refine, and remaster each one; jam them all into a single hour; and finally, sprinkle in some brand-new material and hint of improv? You get the best of Arj Barker. Also known as ... Power Hour. All kill no fill. Arj Barker is arguably Australia's favourite American comedian. In recent years, he has spent more time in our country than his own and has come to understand our culture perhaps better than we understand it ourselves. His stand-up is both insightful and pointed, like a mind-reading thumb tack, if there were one of those. Arj will perform at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre on Thursday [March 2] from 8pm to 9.30pm. For tickets phone 4823 4999.