Wendy Tuckerman's admission that she is in favour of the privatisation of Water is a nail in her coffin. At a candidates' forum in the Goulburn electorate the question was asked "Do you support the privatisation of Sydney Water or other government assets?" And like clockwork, the sitting member held up clear signs saying YES.
I couldn't believe my eyes that they would admit to wanting to sell off our water. The Labor Candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow voted against the privatisation of anything and asked that they keep their hands of our TAFE College.
This government's intentions have been made clear, and we need to do everything we can to keep public assets, in public hands. 99 per cent of people in NSW access water through Sydney Water or Hunter Water. And we know all too well what happens to the prices of basics like these when private companies take over: the people of NSW always foot the bill.
We saw it with the polls and wires, and now our power bills take the heat. We saw it with motorways, and now Sydney is the most tolled city in the world. If we don't do everything we can to elect Chris Minns and Labor, we'll see it with Sydney Water too.
Bob Stephens
NB: Mrs Tuckerman has since reaffrimed a statement by the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's office "that they've made a mistake". "We have no plans in relation to Sydney Water. I've made that very clear every step of the way," Mr Perrottet said.
Hey Premier Perrottet, pretending to drive Andy Divall`s huge thingymabob was not clever (GP 22/2/23). Too reminiscent of Scomo who couldn`t resist being photographed in a jet fighter, a V8 supercar, a garbage truck or even a billy-cart.
But whatever you do to promote yourself, don`t be filmed jogging. Bill Shorten lost his second election by one seat. The unfortunate sight of Bill going for his morning jog might just have cost him the prime ministership. With the TAB betting right now for the state being Labor 5.50 Coalition 1.14 and the seat of Goulburn being 1.85 Coalition Labor 1.90 if I were Dominic I'd be practising trying to pull some rabbits out of hats.
Don Fischer
It is bewildering and amusing that those of us living on the Gundary Plains see The Goulburn Group continuing in these pages to suggest that someone, anyone, must build a large scale solar factory on the edge of the city of Goulburn. TGG seems to accept that there will be serious impacts on residents, but they say people should simply be paid off. (Sorry TGG, we don't want money, we just want to live in our homes without our precious views and way of life destroyed!)
And they say that they totally agree with us that the developers should be required to put aside tens of millions up front for remediation. (TGG, will you join with us to kick off a national campaign to achieve this if the developers persist with these proposals?).
My point is that we are proud to be NIMBYS (Not In My Back Yard), thank you - because our backyards are without doubt a very poor location for these developments. But until now we have never heard of ITBY's (In Their Back Yard, thank you!). What kind of people would be so ideological and so desperate for a local development to proceed that they advocate for it to be placed in a poor location where they accept it will do harm to their neighbours and when there's no guarantee of remediation in the future?
Peter Lucas
Rod Roberts, One Nation Member for the NSW Legislative Council, is asking who The Goulburn Group (TGG) is (Goulburn Post, 15.2.2023). Well, Mr Roberts, you could have just called. I would have shouted you a beer to get the opportunity to explain to you in person that we are one of Goulburn's most active and pro-active community group.
Community action group, actually. The Goulburn Wetlands - it started as one of our projects. The Goulburn Community solar farm CE4G - the same. Goulburn Free Wifi - a TGG initiative. Even the now famous "Goulburn Australia"- logo is a result of our work. Volunteer work, I might add. Since we started in 2007, our members have gifted to the community tens of thousands of hours in time and labour. Many TGG members are experts in their field. They are horticulturalists, landscaping artists, engineers, web designers, business people, lawyers, accountants, social welfare experts, journalists and tradies.
Why are we doing it? Because we love Goulburn and we believe that this region has a fantastic future if we tackle the challenges together. While we are currently working on a plan to reduce the increasing levels of homelessness in our region, we have a strong focus on sustainable economic development. For a reason: global heating is not only a fundamental threat to our lives as we know it, but also an enormous business and jobs opportunity. Even today, sustainable industries - from alternative power sources to water saving devices - are a global multi-trillion business.
So why should Goulburn not take a cut? Instead of screeching hate, personal attacks and misinformation, we are trying to get the best out of it for our community. That is why from the start we have put pressure on the developers, BP Lightsource. We have been asking for a range of benefits both for the neighbours concerned as well as for the Goulburn/Gundary community. We are talking about potentially millions of dollars in a variety of forms of support. Never have we claimed to be the representatives of the community, as you say, Mr Roberts. But we are surely representing a major part of it.
Influencing the solar companies - yes, we also do this work for free. We do not get any benefits. You know, in contrast to what you claim, democracy is not the privilege of elected MP's. No, Mr Roberts, democracy starts at the base. It starts with us, the people. My offer of a cold one stays.
Urs Waterlin
