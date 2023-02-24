Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

'Residents will pay': Labor slams water sale support

Updated February 24 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet says Goulburn and Wollondilly MPs "made a mistake" when they indicated support for a Sydney Water sell off on Wednesday.

Labor have slammed the support of a Sydney Water sell off by Goulburn and Wollondilly MPs Wendy Tuckerman and Nathaniel Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.