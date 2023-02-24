'Residents will pay': Labor slams water sale support

Labor have slammed the support of a Sydney Water sell off by Goulburn and Wollondilly MPs Wendy Tuckerman and Nathaniel Smith.
During a 'meet the candidates event' on Wednesday the pair held up responses of Yes to the question of supporting government sell offs - including Sydney Water.
However, the Premier's office was quick to walk back the idea on Thursday.
"The advice I've received is that they've made a mistake, they've clarified their position in relation to that," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told media following the panel.
"We have no plans in relation to Sydney Water. I've made that very clear every step of the way."
Mrs Tuckerman also re-affirmed the Premier's position in a statement on Friday.
"The NSW Government has no plans to privatise Sydney Water. This is a scare campaign by Labor and the Unions," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The Premier has been clear on the Government's position that there are no plans to privatise Sydney Water. That has not changed and will not change."
Labor said it is keen to hear from the Premier how much NSW households would have to pay if a sell off of Sydney Water was to go ahead.
"The current member has admitted that she wants to see more public assets privatised, and that means local residents will pay more," Labor contender for the seat of Goulburn Michael Pilbrow said.
Mr Pilbrow and other members on the candidate panel indicated a 'no' response to the question.
Despite the Premier and Goulburn MPs rejection of the claim, Labor says it is a clear indicator the NSW Liberals will privatise Sydney Water.
Labor said the government has had several opportunities to vote against any more privatisation in the NSW Parliament, including Sydney Water, but it had not.
"The Liberal government's obsession with privatisation over the past 12 years has seen electricity bills skyrocket, and local families are paying the price," Mr Pilbrow said.
